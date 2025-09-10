Shaurya Binu Leads IGPL Invitational with Nail-biting Performance

Shaurya Binu showcased remarkable resilience at the inaugural IGPL Invitational, as he surged to the front with a 3-under 69. Initially facing challenges, Binu rallied from 2-over with decisive birdies on the Par-3 eighth and the 13th, ending with an exciting trio of birdies.

Following closely, Gaganjeet Bhullar, who pledged a generous USD 100,000 for Punjab flood relief, alongside M Dharma and talented amateur Krish Chawla, all scored 2-under 70. Local golfer Harendra Gupta also impressed with a 71, reinforcing his strong track record at Chandigarh Golf Club.

The tournament's inclusivity shone with the participation of 10 women golfers competing for the same prize pool. Standout performances included teenager talents like Veer Ganapathy, Kartik Singh, and Raghav Chug, all shooting 1-over 73, and Jahanvi Bakshi leading the women's category with the same score.

(With inputs from agencies.)