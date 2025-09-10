Left Menu

Oman's Samay Shrivastava: Fanboy Moment and Cricket Dreams Against India

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:59 IST
Oman leg-spinner Samay Shrivastava (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Samay Shrivastava, leg-spinner for Oman, once had dreams of making it big in Indian cricket. However, circumstances led him on a different path. Now, he sees playing against India as a significant milestone, one filled with pride and opportunity.

Despite India's revered status in cricket bolstered by stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who recently retired from T20I cricket after their World Cup win in Barbados, Indian fans lament their absence. Shrivastava shares this sentiment, having expressed longing for their presence during India's cricket tours.

The upcoming match between India and Oman on September 19 is unprecedented. It's a rare chance for players like Shrivastava to learn from and compete against cricket's elite. His journey from Bhopal to Oman, with help from coach Jyoti Prakash Tyagi, signifies dedication and a renewed chance to face his homeland in cricket. Meeting Indian stars such as Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav is a dream in the making for him.

