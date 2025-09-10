Guwahati Welcomes ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour recently celebrated Guwahati's cricketing zeal during its inaugural visit. As the city eagerly prepares to host the global event for the first time, the prestigious trophy journeyed through some of Guwahati's most picturesque and culturally significant sites, drawing fans and cricket enthusiasts alike.

During a six-day spree starting August 31, the trophy graced prominent landmarks such as the War Memorial and the Northbrook Gate. It also embarked on a scenic ferry ride from Fancy Bazar Ghat, capturing the breathtaking sunset over the Brahmaputra River. The journey concluded with a visit to the culturally rich Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Center, making history as the city gains international attention.

A central feature of the tour was its stopover at six local schools, including NPS International School and SBOA Public School, among others. Students warmly received the trophy, partaking in cricket-themed games and activities. The tournament, set to run from September 30 to November 2, promises unprecedented accessibility with ticket prices starting at just Rs 100 (approximately USD 1.14), the lowest ever for an ICC global event. The tour, now in Visakhapatnam, continues its journey through cities in India and Sri Lanka.