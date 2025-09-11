Left Menu

Mamdani vs. FIFA: A Fight for Fair World Cup Ticket Pricing

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is advocating for affordable World Cup tickets for New Yorkers. In a petition, he criticizes FIFA's demand-based pricing strategy as 'price gouging' and calls for discounted tickets for residents. Mamdani's campaign is part of a broader fight for affordability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-09-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 00:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is taking a stand for affordable World Cup tickets for New Yorkers, intensifying his campaign against rising costs. On Wednesday, Mamdani released a petition urging FIFA to reconsider its plan to base ticket prices for next year's tournament on demand, which he compared to "price gouging."

Dubbed "Game Over Greed," Mamdani's Democratic socialist campaign advocates for price fairness, calling for 15 percent of tickets to be reserved at discounted rates for local residents. "So many of our neighbors will not be able to afford to be there," he emphasized.

The World Cup is slated to occur across 16 North American cities, including eight matches at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Mamdani's actions align with his broader mission against soaring costs impacting working-class citizens.

