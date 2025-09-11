Left Menu

Vuelta a Espana Shortens Stage to Thwart Protests

The Vuelta a Espana's Stage 18 will be shortened to 12.2 km to prevent disruptions by pro-Palestinian protesters. This decision follows premature ends to previous stages due to protests. The organisers and local authorities are working to ensure the event proceeds smoothly.

Updated: 11-09-2025 01:08 IST
The Vuelta a Espana has made a strategic decision to shorten Thursday's individual time trial stage to counter potential disruptions from pro-Palestinian demonstrators, organisers announced on Wednesday. Initially set at 27.2 km, the route in Valladolid will now only cover 12.2 km. However, the start and finish points remain unchanged.

Organisers, in collaboration with the Valladolid City Council and after consulting with the College of Commissaires, stated the revised distance aims to bolster stage protection. This comes as a response to Tuesday's Stage 16 and an earlier stage 11 being cut short due to protests along the race routes.

With the adjustments, the organisers are optimistic about maintaining the race's schedule without further interruptions, ensuring athletes and spectators can enjoy a seamless event.

