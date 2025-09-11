Ben Proud's Leap into Enhanced Games Sparks Debate

British swimmer Ben Proud, who previously won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, has declared his intention to participate in next year's Enhanced Games, a start-up sports event that permits the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Proud, 30, aims to explore new possibilities in his career and test the limits of human capability. Set to take place in Las Vegas next May, the Enhanced Games offer substantial prizes, including $500,000 for first place in track, swimming, and weightlifting categories. However, controversy surrounds the event, as evidenced by an $800 million lawsuit against World Aquatics, which has implemented rules barring athletes from participating in its sanctioned events if they compete in the Enhanced Games.

The decision has not been well-received by Britain's swimming and anti-doping organizations, with UK Anti-Doping expressing disappointment in Proud's choice. The debate continues on whether participation in the Enhanced Games undermines the integrity of clean sport.