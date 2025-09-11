Left Menu

Shivam Dube: Aspiring to All-Round Excellence

Shivam Dube, restricted by IPL's 'Impact Player' rule, aims to become a full-fledged all-rounder for India's national cricket team. Supported by coaches Gautam Gambhir and Morne Morkel, Dube has been honing his bowling and power-hitting skills, while learning from experienced teammate Hardik Pandya.

Shivam Dube, a notable figure from the Indian Premier League (IPL), is looking beyond restrictions placed by the league's 'Impact Player' rule to establish himself as a complete all-rounder for India's cricket team. His ambitions have been backed by head coach Gautam Gambhir and the guidance of bowling coach Morne Morkel.

Returning to India's team for the England series, Dube showcased his prowess in the Asia Cup opener against UAE, claiming figures of 3/4. He credits his bowling improvements to Morkel, who has worked extensively with him to refine his technique.

Known as a power-hitter in IPL for Chennai Super Kings, Dube is dedicated to enhancing his all-round skills, particularly focusing on fitness and batting. Drawing motivation from senior player Hardik Pandya, Dube remains focused on delivering for India, whether the opponent is UAE or Pakistan, embracing every chance to excel on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

