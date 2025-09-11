Supreme Court Declines Urgent Plea to Cancel India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, declined to urgently address a plea for the cancellation of the India-Pakistan cricket match in the upcoming Asia Cup. The request for urgent listing was made by a lawyer to a bench composed of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi.

'What is the urgency? It's a match, let it be. Match is this Sunday, what can be done?' the bench noted in its observations. The lawyer highlighted the importance of listing the case on Friday, arguing that the matter would become redundant if not addressed before the match takes place.

The petition was submitted by four law students led by Urvashi Jain, citing that playing cricket with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor contradicts national dignity and public sentiment. The plea emphasized that the match undermines the sacrifices of Indian soldiers and the security of citizens must take precedence over sports events.

(With inputs from agencies.)