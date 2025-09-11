Left Menu

Pakistan Begins Asia Cup Quest Against Debutants Oman

Pakistan aims to refine their strategy before clashing with rivals India in the Asia Cup by playing against new entrants Oman. With a strong showing in the T20 Tri-Series, Pakistan hopes to capitalize on their spin-heavy lineup on UAE pitches. Meanwhile, Oman enters the tournament with hopeful aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-09-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:40 IST
Pakistan Begins Asia Cup Quest Against Debutants Oman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Pakistan is set to fine-tune their game in the Asia Cup opener against newcomers Oman this Friday, before their much-anticipated clash with India. Having demonstrated their prowess in the T20 Tri-Series with a 75-run win against Afghanistan, Pakistan enters the tournament with momentum.

The team, under Salman Agha's leadership, has focused on a spin-dominant strategy, which proved effective on the slow pitches of the UAE. Ranked eighth globally, Pakistan sees this tournament as a valuable opportunity leading up to their meeting with India, who remain formidable opponents.

While Pakistan brings an aggressive, youthful squad, Oman debuts with players who balance cricket alongside day jobs. Oman's captain Jatinder Singh emphasizes that participating in the Asia Cup is a dream come true, setting the stage for an exciting Group A opener.

TRENDING

1
UK-China Trade Talks Resume Amid Embassy Dispute

UK-China Trade Talks Resume Amid Embassy Dispute

 Global
2
Empowering Educators: Unveiling AI's Role in Modern Classrooms

Empowering Educators: Unveiling AI's Role in Modern Classrooms

 Canada
3
Bali Floods: Death Toll Climbs Amidst Rescues and Recovery Efforts

Bali Floods: Death Toll Climbs Amidst Rescues and Recovery Efforts

 Indonesia
4
PSAG Technologies Appoints Anil Hingorani as General Manager for Middle East Operations

PSAG Technologies Appoints Anil Hingorani as General Manager for Middle East...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025