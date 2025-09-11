Pakistan Begins Asia Cup Quest Against Debutants Oman

Pakistan is set to fine-tune their game in the Asia Cup opener against newcomers Oman this Friday, before their much-anticipated clash with India. Having demonstrated their prowess in the T20 Tri-Series with a 75-run win against Afghanistan, Pakistan enters the tournament with momentum.

The team, under Salman Agha's leadership, has focused on a spin-dominant strategy, which proved effective on the slow pitches of the UAE. Ranked eighth globally, Pakistan sees this tournament as a valuable opportunity leading up to their meeting with India, who remain formidable opponents.

While Pakistan brings an aggressive, youthful squad, Oman debuts with players who balance cricket alongside day jobs. Oman's captain Jatinder Singh emphasizes that participating in the Asia Cup is a dream come true, setting the stage for an exciting Group A opener.