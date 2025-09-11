Procore Championship: A Fresh Start for Theegala and Top Golfers

Former champion Sahith Theegala is set to make his return at the Procore Championship, the first tournament of the fall season. Struggling to regain form after a neck injury in 2025, Theegala hopes to climb back to the top levels of professional golf.

The Procore Championship, featuring a formidable field led by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, offers a critical opportunity for players like Theegala and Akshay Bhatia. Bhatia, who finished among the Top-50 last season, aims to recover from his unfinished business at the Ryder Cup.

The event serves as a crucial stage for golfers, especially those wanting to set the pace for upcoming Signature events and major tournaments. JJ Spaun's previous success exemplifies the potential momentum shift a strong fall season can provide.

(With inputs from agencies.)