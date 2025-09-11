Left Menu

Procore Championship: A Fresh Start for Theegala and Top Golfers

Sahith Theegala aims for a comeback at the Procore Championship after an injury-riddled year. The tournament marks the start of the fall season with a strong field, including many Ryder Cup stars. Promising talents like Akshay Bhatia also seek to make their mark and regain form.

Updated: 11-09-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:16 IST
  • India

Former champion Sahith Theegala is set to make his return at the Procore Championship, the first tournament of the fall season. Struggling to regain form after a neck injury in 2025, Theegala hopes to climb back to the top levels of professional golf.

The Procore Championship, featuring a formidable field led by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, offers a critical opportunity for players like Theegala and Akshay Bhatia. Bhatia, who finished among the Top-50 last season, aims to recover from his unfinished business at the Ryder Cup.

The event serves as a crucial stage for golfers, especially those wanting to set the pace for upcoming Signature events and major tournaments. JJ Spaun's previous success exemplifies the potential momentum shift a strong fall season can provide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

