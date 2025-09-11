Lleyton Hewitt Challenges Ban Amid Controversy
Lleyton Hewitt, the Australian Davis Cup captain, will appeal a two-week ban after allegedly shoving a doping control official. Hewitt criticizes the decision, citing a lack of factual basis. The ban, starting from September 24 to October 7, restricts all tennis-related activities for him during this period.
Lleyton Hewitt, the captain of the Australian Davis Cup team, plans to appeal against a two-week suspension for allegedly pushing a doping control official. Hewitt has criticized the ruling process, highlighting what he perceives as a 'lack of facts' supporting the decision, handed down in January this year.
Hewitt, who has also been fined A$30,000 by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), expressed disappointment over the matter, which is now being handled by his legal team. Despite the controversy, he remains focused on Australia's upcoming Davis Cup tie against Belgium.
The ban, effective from September 24 to October 7, prohibits Hewitt from engaging in tennis activities, including coaching and captaincy. Noteworthy additions to the Australian team include John Peers, Aleksandar Vukic, and debutant Rinky Hijikata, marking a significant moment for Hijikata, playing in his hometown Sydney.
