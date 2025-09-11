Left Menu

Lleyton Hewitt Challenges Ban Amid Controversy

Lleyton Hewitt, the Australian Davis Cup captain, will appeal a two-week ban after allegedly shoving a doping control official. Hewitt criticizes the decision, citing a lack of factual basis. The ban, starting from September 24 to October 7, restricts all tennis-related activities for him during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:41 IST
Lleyton Hewitt Challenges Ban Amid Controversy
ban
  • Country:
  • Australia

Lleyton Hewitt, the captain of the Australian Davis Cup team, plans to appeal against a two-week suspension for allegedly pushing a doping control official. Hewitt has criticized the ruling process, highlighting what he perceives as a 'lack of facts' supporting the decision, handed down in January this year.

Hewitt, who has also been fined A$30,000 by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), expressed disappointment over the matter, which is now being handled by his legal team. Despite the controversy, he remains focused on Australia's upcoming Davis Cup tie against Belgium.

The ban, effective from September 24 to October 7, prohibits Hewitt from engaging in tennis activities, including coaching and captaincy. Noteworthy additions to the Australian team include John Peers, Aleksandar Vukic, and debutant Rinky Hijikata, marking a significant moment for Hijikata, playing in his hometown Sydney.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon Expands Lightning-Fast Delivery Service to Mumbai

Amazon Expands Lightning-Fast Delivery Service to Mumbai

 India
2
Sanjay Singh Accuses J&K Police of 'Dictatorship' in AAP Leader's Arrest Saga

Sanjay Singh Accuses J&K Police of 'Dictatorship' in AAP Leader's Arrest Sag...

 India
3
ICC Shatters Barriers with All-Female Officials for ODI World Cup

ICC Shatters Barriers with All-Female Officials for ODI World Cup

 United Arab Emirates
4
Odisha's Educational Triumph: Retention Rates Soar in BJD Era

Odisha's Educational Triumph: Retention Rates Soar in BJD Era

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025