Arshdeep Singh: The Overlooked Pace Prodigy in T20I Squad

Arshdeep Singh, India's leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals with 99 wickets from 63 games, found himself out of the playing XI in the recent game against UAE. This exclusion comes despite his proximity to becoming the fastest Indian bowler to reach 100 T20I wickets.

The national team management opted for additional batting depth and a third spinner, Varun Chakravarthy, over the prolific pacer in the Asia Cup opener. This strategic choice has sparked discussions about team balance, particularly given Arshdeep's absence from action since January 2025.

While it remains unclear if a fitness issue is sidelining him, Arshdeep was spotted focusing on fitness drills under the supervision of the coaching staff during the practice session. His return to the squad relies heavily on team strategy, especially with the upcoming T20 World Cup in sub-continent conditions.