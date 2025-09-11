Inter Milan's Make-or-Break Moment: A Crucial Test Against Juventus

Inter Milan, under the guidance of manager Cristian Chivu, is set to face a defining moment in Serie A with a significant match against Juventus. As they enter matchday three, the pressure mounts following their recent 2-1 defeat to Udinese, after an impressive 5-0 opening win against Torino.

Inter's clash with Juventus is not only pivotal for league standings but also a substantial test for Chivu, who took over from Simone Inzaghi. With Juventus and Napoli leading the early charge, Inter must tread carefully against a confident Juventus team, led by Igor Tudor, which has been formidable at home.

The encounter gains further intrigue with subplots such as the face-off between Thuram brothers, and Juventus potentially debuting Belgian Lois Openda. As Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic shines, the pressure is on for Inter to overcome historical challenges and maintain their competitiveness in Serie A.

