Left Menu

Washington Sundar Joins Hampshire for Crucial Championship Games

Washington Sundar, the Indian all-rounder, has been signed by Hampshire for their last two matches of the 2025 Championship. This comes after his impressive performance in the Test series against England. Sundar's signing aims to boost Hampshire's performance as they face Somerset and Surrey amidst a relegation battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:49 IST
Washington Sundar Joins Hampshire for Crucial Championship Games
Washington Sundar
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has been picked up by Hampshire for the last two crucial matches of the 2025 Championship season. The signing, announced by the English county team, comes in the wake of Sundar's remarkable showing in the recent Test series against England in the UK.

The 25-year-old star will be playing against Somerset and Surrey as Hampshire fights to avoid relegation. Hampshire Cricket shared the news on X, with Director of Cricket Giles White expressing his satisfaction at securing Sundar's talents. 'He had an excellent series against England this summer and he'll play a key role with two big games coming up,' White remarked.

Sundar previously played for Lancashire in 2022 and joins another Indian player, Tilak Varma, who represented Hampshire earlier this season. With Sundar's ability to score runs and claim wickets, Hampshire hopes he will help them climb the standings after a points deduction has put them in eighth place.

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Allies to Rethink Air Defence Amid Drone Incursions

Zelenskiy Urges Allies to Rethink Air Defence Amid Drone Incursions

 Global
2
Forging Strength: The Transformation of India's Artillery Shell Manufacturing

Forging Strength: The Transformation of India's Artillery Shell Manufacturin...

 India
3
HanesBrands and Infosys Forge a Decade-Long Strategic Alliance

HanesBrands and Infosys Forge a Decade-Long Strategic Alliance

 Global
4
Tensions Mount After Israel's Strike on Doha

Tensions Mount After Israel's Strike on Doha

 Qatar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025