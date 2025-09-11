Washington Sundar Joins Hampshire for Crucial Championship Games

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has been picked up by Hampshire for the last two crucial matches of the 2025 Championship season. The signing, announced by the English county team, comes in the wake of Sundar's remarkable showing in the recent Test series against England in the UK.

The 25-year-old star will be playing against Somerset and Surrey as Hampshire fights to avoid relegation. Hampshire Cricket shared the news on X, with Director of Cricket Giles White expressing his satisfaction at securing Sundar's talents. 'He had an excellent series against England this summer and he'll play a key role with two big games coming up,' White remarked.

Sundar previously played for Lancashire in 2022 and joins another Indian player, Tilak Varma, who represented Hampshire earlier this season. With Sundar's ability to score runs and claim wickets, Hampshire hopes he will help them climb the standings after a points deduction has put them in eighth place.