India Triumphs As Sponsorship Shifts Loom Over Asia Cup 2025

India's Asia Cup 2025 cricket victory over UAE coincides with sponsorship shifts, as Dream11 exits due to new gaming laws. Adidas quickly provided new jerseys. BCCI seeks new sponsors amid evolving regulations. Despite the turmoil, India remains focused on their winning streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:58 IST
Team India (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian cricket team has made an impressive start to their Asia Cup 2025 campaign, securing a 9-wicket triumph over the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Notably, the team commenced the tournament without their principal sponsor, Dream11. The fantasy sports platform withdrew sponsorship following the passage of 'The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill,' which bans online money gaming services.

In a swift response to the unexpected sponsorship shift, Adidas, the official kit partner, facilitated the redesign, production, and distribution of new, sponsor-free jerseys. This rapid intervention ensured Team India could continue without visual disruption. However, the team may need to compete without a major jersey sponsor for the tournament's duration.

This sponsorship upheaval underscores the vulnerabilities facing sports teams when significant partnerships end abruptly. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has initiated a search for a new sponsor, issuing invitations for expressions of interest. The deadline to purchase these invitations is September 12, and bids must be submitted by September 16. The bill's implications led Dream11, whose core business involves real-money gaming, to exercise an exit option in their contract, originally set to run until 2026, worth approximately $44 million.

Historically, sponsorship changes have marked Indian cricket; prior shifts saw companies like OPPO and Byju's take up the mantle. In its latest call for expressions of interest, BCCI has listed industries like alcohol, betting, and online gaming as ineligible sponsors. Amid this commercial shuffle, Team India remains unwavering in their focus on extending their winning start in the Asia Cup. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

