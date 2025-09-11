The Bold Spin of Pakistan's Cricket Strategy

In a bold statement ahead of the Asia Cup clash against India, Pakistan's head coach Mike Hesson dubbed left-arm spinner Mohammed Nawaz the 'best spinner in world cricket.' This proclamation raised eyebrows given that Nawaz is currently ranked 30th in ICC T20I rankings. Nevertheless, Hesson emphasized the strength of Pakistan's spin arsenal, which also includes wrist spinners Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed.

Despite his claims, Hesson's remarks mirrored the bravado of past cricket legends, suggesting an intense upcoming battle with India. He downplayed the impact of playing surface conditions, highlighting the team's array of spin options like Salman Ali Agha and all-rounder Saim Ayub among others.

Focusing on the team's batting lineup, Hesson acknowledged its developmental stage, noting strong performances in the recent tri-series finale. With hopes of finding form on what are expected to be good pitches, Hesson, who has extensive coaching and punditry experience, anticipates an electrifying atmosphere as Pakistan steps up to face formidable opposition.