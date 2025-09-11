The Spin Puzzle: Hesson's High Praise for Nawaz

In a bold declaration toward the highly-anticipated Asia Cup showdown against India, Pakistan's head coach Mike Hesson labeled left-arm spinner Mohammed Nawaz as the best in world cricket.

Nawaz, fresh from an impressive five-wicket haul against Afghanistan, will lead Pakistan's spin attack with Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed. Despite Hesson's enthusiasm, Nawaz is not listed among the top 15 in the latest ICC T20I rankings.

Hesson remains confident in Pakistan's spin prowess for the upcoming clash, albeit acknowledging the developing nature of their batting line-up. The head coach expressed excitement about the high-energy encounter with their arch-rivals, marking a test of their cricketing mettle.

