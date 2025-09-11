The Spin Puzzle: Hesson's High Praise for Nawaz
Mike Hesson, Pakistan's head coach, stirred debate by calling left-arm spinner Mohammed Nawaz the best spinner in world cricket. Despite Hesson's claim, Nawaz is not ranked in the ICC's top 15 T20I bowlers. The coach praised Pakistan's spin options ahead of a key match against India at the Asia Cup.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a bold declaration toward the highly-anticipated Asia Cup showdown against India, Pakistan's head coach Mike Hesson labeled left-arm spinner Mohammed Nawaz as the best in world cricket.
Nawaz, fresh from an impressive five-wicket haul against Afghanistan, will lead Pakistan's spin attack with Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed. Despite Hesson's enthusiasm, Nawaz is not listed among the top 15 in the latest ICC T20I rankings.
Hesson remains confident in Pakistan's spin prowess for the upcoming clash, albeit acknowledging the developing nature of their batting line-up. The head coach expressed excitement about the high-energy encounter with their arch-rivals, marking a test of their cricketing mettle.
(With inputs from agencies.)