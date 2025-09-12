Manchester United's Goalkeeper Dilemma: Onana Heads to Turkey

Manchester United's goalkeeper, Andre Onana, completed a loan switch to Trabzonspor in Turkey, confirmed by the Premier League club on Thursday. The transfer follows the acquisition of Senne Lammens, leaving United with four goalkeepers and Onana's position increasingly untenable.

Despite Turkey international Altay Bayindir starting all United's Premier League matches this season, Onana's sole appearance ended in a League Cup defeat to Grimsby Town. With harsh criticism aimed at Onana for his performance, the move potentially marks a fresh start for the player.

Signed from Inter Milan in 2023 at 47.2 million pounds, Onana has faced scrutiny for inconsistency. Currently on international duty with Cameroon, he might debut against Fenerbahce with Turkey's window closing soon.