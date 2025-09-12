Breaking Barriers: Saudi Arabia's First Women's Sports Channel Launch

Left Menu

The All Women's Sports Network (AWSN) is launching a dedicated women's sports channel in Saudi Arabia, in partnership with local football authorities and broadcasters. This marks a significant movement towards international recognition for Saudi female athletes, consistent with the country's Vision 2030 goals.

Updated: 12-09-2025 09:13 IST
The All Women's Sports Network (AWSN) will make history by launching Saudi Arabia's first-ever dedicated women's sports channel. This initiative, in collaboration with the Saudi football federation and Saudi Sports Company, is set to revolutionize the way women's sports are viewed in the kingdom.

The channel, dubbed "SSC AWSN," will be accessible via the MBC Shahid streaming platform starting Friday. AWSN, co-founded by Oscar-winner Whoopi Goldberg, aims to provide a global platform exclusively for showcasing women's sports.

This groundbreaking move coincides with the Saudi Women's Premier League season kickoff. The league's reach is set to expand beyond borders, allowing fans worldwide to witness Saudi female athletes competing at the highest levels.

