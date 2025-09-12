Breaking Barriers: Saudi Arabia's First Women's Sports Channel Launch

The All Women's Sports Network (AWSN) will make history by launching Saudi Arabia's first-ever dedicated women's sports channel. This initiative, in collaboration with the Saudi football federation and Saudi Sports Company, is set to revolutionize the way women's sports are viewed in the kingdom.

The channel, dubbed "SSC AWSN," will be accessible via the MBC Shahid streaming platform starting Friday. AWSN, co-founded by Oscar-winner Whoopi Goldberg, aims to provide a global platform exclusively for showcasing women's sports.

This groundbreaking move coincides with the Saudi Women's Premier League season kickoff. The league's reach is set to expand beyond borders, allowing fans worldwide to witness Saudi female athletes competing at the highest levels.