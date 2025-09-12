Left Menu

Venezuela's World Cup Dreams Dashed as Batista Fired

Venezuela dismissed coach Fernando Batista following the national team's failure to qualify for the World Cup once again. Despite needing a win against Colombia, Venezuela lost 6-3 and Bolivia claimed the playoffs spot. Peru also made a coaching change, dismissing Oscar Ibanez after a disappointing campaign.

  • Venezuela

Venezuela's national soccer team faces disappointment yet again as coach Fernando Batista is relieved of his duties after failing to qualify for the World Cup. The team fell short in the final qualifying round against Colombia, despite needing a critical victory to secure a playoff berth.

In a decisive match, Venezuela suffered a 6-3 defeat, allowing Bolivia to seize the playoff spot with a 1-0 win over Brazil. This continued Venezuela's streak as the only South American country never to compete in the World Cup. Batista, who led the team for 20 months, was let go as the federation cited unmet objectives.

Similarly, Peru fired coach Oscar Ibanez after his team ended ninth in the South American competition. Appointed as interim coach, Ibanez managed only one victory in six matches. Meanwhile, Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay, Colombia, and Paraguay have secured their places for the upcoming World Cup.

