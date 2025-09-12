Left Menu

Aaron Judge Matches Joe DiMaggio on Yankees' HR List

Aaron Judge ties Joe DiMaggio for fourth on the Yankees' home run list, leading the team to a win over the Tigers. Allegations against NBA star LeBron James regarding Chinese newspaper authorship are denied. NHL suspends five former Hockey Canada players; Knicks sign Landry Shamet for another season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 10:29 IST
Aaron Judge Matches Joe DiMaggio on Yankees' HR List
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Aaron Judge made headlines by equaling Joe DiMaggio for fourth place on the Yankees' all-time home run list. Judge's powerful performance contributed to New York's decisive 9-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers, marking a crucial win in their series.

In other news, controversy surrounds an essay reportedly penned by LeBron James for China's People's Daily newspaper. A representative for James clarified that the article stems from interviews, not from James' direct authorship.

The NHL has taken disciplinary action against five former Hockey Canada players for misconduct, barring them from games until December. Meanwhile, Landry Shamet rejoins the Knicks on a one-year contract, continuing his stint with the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gen Z Protests Prompt Nepal Political Leaders to Reconsider Leadership Amid Crisis

Gen Z Protests Prompt Nepal Political Leaders to Reconsider Leadership Amid ...

 Kathmandu
2
Radhakrishnan's Rise: From RSS to India's Vice Presidency

Radhakrishnan's Rise: From RSS to India's Vice Presidency

 India
3
Delhi High Court Shields Abhishek Bachchan's Image Rights

Delhi High Court Shields Abhishek Bachchan's Image Rights

 India
4
IIT Kharagpur Scraps Dining Hall Segregation Notice

IIT Kharagpur Scraps Dining Hall Segregation Notice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025