Aaron Judge Matches Joe DiMaggio on Yankees' HR List

Aaron Judge made headlines by equaling Joe DiMaggio for fourth place on the Yankees' all-time home run list. Judge's powerful performance contributed to New York's decisive 9-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers, marking a crucial win in their series.

In other news, controversy surrounds an essay reportedly penned by LeBron James for China's People's Daily newspaper. A representative for James clarified that the article stems from interviews, not from James' direct authorship.

The NHL has taken disciplinary action against five former Hockey Canada players for misconduct, barring them from games until December. Meanwhile, Landry Shamet rejoins the Knicks on a one-year contract, continuing his stint with the team.

