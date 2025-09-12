Manchester City has secured a new addition to its team with the signing of Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris St Germain. The acquisition raises anticipation for a fierce but healthy rivalry with James Trafford for the coveted number one spot.

Trafford, who has had a rocky start this season, particularly after a notable error in a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, welcomes the competition. Donnarumma expressed eagerness to integrate into the team swiftly, emphasizing the importance of unity and mutual support for achieving success.

With a challenging debut likely looming in the form of a home match against Manchester United, Donnarumma is prepared and excited to demonstrate his skills in arguably the world's most competitive football league. Manchester City is eager to climb from their current 13th place standing in the Premier League.