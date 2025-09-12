Triumphant Advances: Satwik-Chirag and Lakshya Sen Shine at Hong Kong Open

In a remarkable display of sportsmanship, the Indian men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has advanced to the semifinals of the Hong Kong Open. Their victory came after a nail-biting match against Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap, concluding with scores of 21-14, 20-22, and 21-16.

Previously, during the pre-quarterfinals, the duo demonstrated resilience by defeating Thailand's Peeratchai Sukphun and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul, overcoming a first-game loss to secure the match 18-21, 21-15, 21-11. Attention now turns to their upcoming clash with Chinese Taipei's Chen Cheng Kuan and Lin Bing-Wei.

Meanwhile, in singles competition, Lakshya Sen, ranked 20th globally, progressed to the quarterfinals after a gripping win over HS Prannoy. Despite an initial setback, Sen's strategic play led him to a 15-21, 21-18, 21-10 victory, marking his sixth win out of nine encounters with Prannoy at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

(With inputs from agencies.)