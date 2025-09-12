IPL and India's Stance on Pakistan Matches Amid Tensions
IPL chairman Arun Dhumal discusses India's cricketing ties with Pakistan amid tensions, sponsorship changes, and the league's impact on Indian cricket. India maintains its policy against bilateral games with Pakistan but plays in multilateral tournaments. Sponsorship and leadership changes are also underway at the BCCI.
IPL chairman Arun Dhumal reaffirmed the BCCI's commitment to India's government policy of not engaging in bilateral cricket matches with Pakistan, given the rising border tensions. He emphasized that while bilateral series are off the table, India will compete against Pakistan in multilateral tournaments such as the Asia Cup.
The BCCI faces a sponsorship gap after Dream11 exited due to a ban on real-money gaming. Efforts to secure a new sponsor are quickly progressing, with expectations to finalize a deal within weeks. The upcoming BCCI Annual General Meeting is anticipated to bring clarity on the next board president.
Dhumal praised the IPL for its role in enhancing Indian cricket's talent reservoir, highlighting the league's competitiveness and memorable moments over the years. He refrained from commenting on the Royal Challengers Bangalore's ownership issue currently in legal discussions.
