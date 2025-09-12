Gaganjeet Bhullar Wins Inaugural IGPL Invitational

Gaganjeet Bhullar has ushered in a new chapter in Indian golf by clinching the inaugural IGPL Invitational title. He showcased his exceptional skills by carding a 2-under 70 final round, solidifying his noteworthy presence in the sport.

Bhullar, celebrated for his prowess with 11 previous Asian Tour wins, carved a 5-under total across three days at the Chandigarh Golf Club, securing his victory by two shots against his formidable opponent M Dharma.

The tournament saw a competitive field with promising players like M Dharma and left-handed newcomer Veer Ganapathy putting up impressive rounds amidst challenging conditions exacerbated by relentless rain.

(With inputs from agencies.)