Sanju Samson's Strategic Slot in India's T20 Line-Up

The Indian cricket team faces a crucial decision ahead of its Asia Cup match against Pakistan: determining the optimal batting position for Sanju Samson. Recent discussions suggest Samson could take precedence over Jitesh Sharma, reflecting a strategic move to enhance team dynamics.

As the squad prepares for the tournament, Samson's role has gained attention. Initially not seen as a primary choice, his omission from training indicates a likely spot in the playing eleven. His previous performances show a significant strike rate as an opener, which poses challenges for his placement against stronger teams.

Questions linger over how the team will deploy Samson, given his mixed success in different batting positions. The analysis highlights his prowess against slower bowlers and the potential impact of facing Pakistan's spin-heavy attack, posing dilemmas for Indian selectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)