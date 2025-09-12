Mutaz Barshim Withdraws from World Athletics Championships Due to Injury

Qatar's esteemed Olympic champion, Mutaz Barshim, has withdrawn from the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, citing a persistent foot injury that hindered his preparation, despite making the journey to Japan with his national team.

Barshim, aged 34, boasts an impressive record, having secured gold at the world championships in London 2017, Doha 2019, and Eugene 2022, followed by a bronze in Budapest. His absence from the event marks a significant loss for Qatar's ambitions, as expressed in his heartfelt statement, "I had hoped to compete and bring joy to the fans in Qatar and around the world. But I believe the best is yet to come, God willing."

The Qatar Athletics Federation, while regretful over Barshim's decision, acknowledged the necessity for his withdrawal based on medical advice that prioritized his recovery. Barshim's absence presents a challenge for Qatar's medal hopes, though optimism remains high as the event unfolds from September 13 to 21. The nation eagerly anticipates Barshim's comeback, stronger and ready for future competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)