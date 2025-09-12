Left Menu

Mutaz Barshim Withdraws from World Athletics Championships Due to Injury

Qatar's Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim has pulled out of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo due to a foot injury, despite traveling with the national team. His withdrawal follows medical advice to prevent further injury, leaving a gap in Qatar's medal prospects as the event proceeds from September 13 to 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:46 IST
Mutaz Barshim Withdraws from World Athletics Championships Due to Injury

Qatar's esteemed Olympic champion, Mutaz Barshim, has withdrawn from the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, citing a persistent foot injury that hindered his preparation, despite making the journey to Japan with his national team.

Barshim, aged 34, boasts an impressive record, having secured gold at the world championships in London 2017, Doha 2019, and Eugene 2022, followed by a bronze in Budapest. His absence from the event marks a significant loss for Qatar's ambitions, as expressed in his heartfelt statement, "I had hoped to compete and bring joy to the fans in Qatar and around the world. But I believe the best is yet to come, God willing."

The Qatar Athletics Federation, while regretful over Barshim's decision, acknowledged the necessity for his withdrawal based on medical advice that prioritized his recovery. Barshim's absence presents a challenge for Qatar's medal hopes, though optimism remains high as the event unfolds from September 13 to 21. The nation eagerly anticipates Barshim's comeback, stronger and ready for future competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Ignites Excitement in Visakhapatnam

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Ignites Excitement in Visakhapatna...

 India
2
Water Wars: Karnataka and Maharashtra Clash Over Almatti Dam

Water Wars: Karnataka and Maharashtra Clash Over Almatti Dam

 India
3
EU Climate Change Target Faces Delay Amidst Internal Disagreements

EU Climate Change Target Faces Delay Amidst Internal Disagreements

 Global
4
BEML and DIAT Join Forces to Propel Defence Innovation

BEML and DIAT Join Forces to Propel Defence Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025