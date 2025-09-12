Left Menu

Chelsea Signs Rising Star Emanuel Emegha

Chelsea has finalized a deal to acquire Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha from Strasbourg, effective in 2026. The 22-year-old netted 14 goals in the last Ligue 1 season. Both clubs are under the same ownership by Todd Boehly's BlueCo consortium.

Chelsea have reached an agreement to acquire Emanuel Emegha from Ligue 1 team Strasbourg, with the Dutch striker scheduled to join in 2026, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 22-year-old forward delivered an impressive performance last season, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists in 27 league appearances. Emegha, who joined Strasbourg in 2023 from Austrian club Sturm Graz, currently serves as the captain of the French team.

This transfer underscores the strategic alignment within Todd Boehly's consortium BlueCo, which manages both clubs, following their acquisition of Strasbourg in 2023.

