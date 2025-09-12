Flexibility the Key in India's Batting Strategy, Says Batting Coach Kotak

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak conveyed his trust in Sanju Samson's adaptability in handling multiple batting positions, especially as the team faces Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Despite limited time at numbers five and six, Samson's versatility remains a valuable asset for the team.

Incorporating Shubman Gill has nudged Samson lower in the order, yet India's approach focuses on player flexibility. Kotak emphasized that players like Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma demonstrate their prowess at various positions, allowing the team to rotate key positions according to the match situation.

Kotak shed light on the strategy behind India's varied batting order, underscoring the team spirit where players prioritize collective goals over individual preferences. He highlighted that every decision is guided by the head coach and captain to ensure optimal team performance.