Controversy Erupts Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Amid Political Tensions

Political tensions flared on Friday as opposition parties in Maharashtra lashed out at both the BJP and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the scheduled India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray questioned how cricket could proceed when terrorism continues.

The criticism was echoed by the Maharashtra Congress, calling the match an affront to the memories of soldiers and victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP accused the government of hypocrisy for greenlighting the match while international relations remain strained.

In response, Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar, also involved in cricket administration, argued that international sports should remain independent of political conflicts. Despite the uproar, the BCCI maintains its stance on permitting the match in accordance with international tournament standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)