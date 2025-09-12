Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Amid Political Tensions

Opposition parties in Maharashtra criticize the BJP and BCCI for allowing the India-Pakistan cricket match amid political tensions. Aaditya Thackeray questions if cricket should continue amidst violence. The Maharashtra Congress criticizes it as an insult to soldiers and terror attack victims, exposing governmental double standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Political tensions flared on Friday as opposition parties in Maharashtra lashed out at both the BJP and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the scheduled India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray questioned how cricket could proceed when terrorism continues.

The criticism was echoed by the Maharashtra Congress, calling the match an affront to the memories of soldiers and victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP accused the government of hypocrisy for greenlighting the match while international relations remain strained.

In response, Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar, also involved in cricket administration, argued that international sports should remain independent of political conflicts. Despite the uproar, the BCCI maintains its stance on permitting the match in accordance with international tournament standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

