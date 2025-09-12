Minakshi's Meteoric Rise: From Rural Roots to World Stage Success
Minakshi, once overshadowed by world champion Nitu Ghanghas, claimed her first World Championships medal by defeating England's Alice Pumphrey. Overcoming humble beginnings and family objections, Minakshi's dedication, supported by coach Vijay Hooda, has propelled her to the women's 48kg semifinal and potentially beyond.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Minakshi, who had been in the shadow of world champion Nitu Ghanghas for years, finally stepped into the spotlight by securing her first medal at the World Championships.
Born in a small village in Haryana, she has overcome financial struggles and familial disapproval. Her success is a testament to her perseverance and the unwavering support of her coach, Vijay Hooda.
As she eyes further success in the women's 48kg category, Minakshi's journey inspires many, showcasing her determination and growth in the world of boxing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lakshya Sen and India's Top Badminton Duo Shine at Hong Kong Open Semis
Gyan Bharatam Mission: Reviving India's Manuscript Heritage
Coal India's Bold New Steps: Enhanced Benefits and Strategic Reforms
India's Wicketkeeper-Batsman Sanju Samson All Set for Asia Cup Showdown
India and EU Set to Forge Strong Economic Ties with New Trade Agreement