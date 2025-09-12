Left Menu

Minakshi's Meteoric Rise: From Rural Roots to World Stage Success

Minakshi, once overshadowed by world champion Nitu Ghanghas, claimed her first World Championships medal by defeating England's Alice Pumphrey. Overcoming humble beginnings and family objections, Minakshi's dedication, supported by coach Vijay Hooda, has propelled her to the women's 48kg semifinal and potentially beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:29 IST
Minakshi's Meteoric Rise: From Rural Roots to World Stage Success
Minakshi
  • Country:
  • India

Minakshi, who had been in the shadow of world champion Nitu Ghanghas for years, finally stepped into the spotlight by securing her first medal at the World Championships.

Born in a small village in Haryana, she has overcome financial struggles and familial disapproval. Her success is a testament to her perseverance and the unwavering support of her coach, Vijay Hooda.

As she eyes further success in the women's 48kg category, Minakshi's journey inspires many, showcasing her determination and growth in the world of boxing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia-Ukraine Talks on Hold Amid Rising Tensions

Russia-Ukraine Talks on Hold Amid Rising Tensions

 Russia
2
Rishikesh Falcons Soar into the UKPL: New Team Unveiled for Season 2

Rishikesh Falcons Soar into the UKPL: New Team Unveiled for Season 2

 India
3
Tragedy in Meerut: Harassment Claims Lead to Man's Heartbreaking Decision

Tragedy in Meerut: Harassment Claims Lead to Man's Heartbreaking Decision

 India
4
Mohammad Haris Shines in Pakistan's Dominant Win Over Oman

Mohammad Haris Shines in Pakistan's Dominant Win Over Oman

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025