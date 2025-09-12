Minakshi's Meteoric Rise: From Rural Roots to World Stage Success

Minakshi, who had been in the shadow of world champion Nitu Ghanghas for years, finally stepped into the spotlight by securing her first medal at the World Championships.

Born in a small village in Haryana, she has overcome financial struggles and familial disapproval. Her success is a testament to her perseverance and the unwavering support of her coach, Vijay Hooda.

As she eyes further success in the women's 48kg category, Minakshi's journey inspires many, showcasing her determination and growth in the world of boxing.

