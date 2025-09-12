Pakistan Triumphs Over Oman in Asia Cup Opener
In their Asia Cup opener, Pakistan achieved a commanding 93-run victory against Oman. Mohammad Haris's blistering 66 was pivotal in setting a challenging score of 160/7. In response, Oman struggled, all out for 67, with Hammad Mirza top-scoring at 27. Saim Ayub and Faheem Ashraf took key wickets for Pakistan.
In a dominant display in their Asia Cup opening match, Pakistan secured a comprehensive 93-run victory over Oman on Friday. Batting first, Pakistan set a challenging target of 160 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.
The standout performance came from Mohammad Haris, whose remarkable innings of 66 from 43 balls laid the foundation for Pakistan's total. Haris's innings included an array of aggressive strokes, featuring seven fours and three towering sixes, with significant contributions from Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman.
Oman struggled in response, being bowled out for just 67 runs in 16.4 overs. Hammad Mirza's resilient 27 was the highlight for Oman, but decisive bowling from Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, and Sufiyan Muqeem, who took two wickets each, secured a convincing win for Pakistan.
