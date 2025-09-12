Pakistan Triumphs Over Oman in Asia Cup Opener

In a dominant display in their Asia Cup opening match, Pakistan secured a comprehensive 93-run victory over Oman on Friday. Batting first, Pakistan set a challenging target of 160 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

The standout performance came from Mohammad Haris, whose remarkable innings of 66 from 43 balls laid the foundation for Pakistan's total. Haris's innings included an array of aggressive strokes, featuring seven fours and three towering sixes, with significant contributions from Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman.

Oman struggled in response, being bowled out for just 67 runs in 16.4 overs. Hammad Mirza's resilient 27 was the highlight for Oman, but decisive bowling from Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, and Sufiyan Muqeem, who took two wickets each, secured a convincing win for Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)