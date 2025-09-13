Pakistan's Winning Strategy Hinges on Execution: Captain Salman Agha

In a recent commendable performance, Pakistan's cricket team showcased their prowess with a 93-run victory over Oman in the Asia Cup. Captain Salman Agha believes that by sticking to their game plan, Pakistan can triumph over any team, including their arch-rivals, India.

Pakistan, opting to bat, set a target of 160 runs, driven largely by Mohammad Haris's exceptional innings of 66 off 43 balls. The bowling department equally delivered, dismissing Oman for a mere 67, owed much to standout performances by Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Agha highlights the need for batting improvements, while commending the bowling attack, especially the spinners. With strategic plans in place and an emphasis on aggression, as noted by Player-of-the-Match Haris, Pakistan aims for victory in their upcoming match against India.

(With inputs from agencies.)