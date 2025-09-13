Left Menu

Pakistan's Winning Strategy Hinges on Execution: Captain Salman Agha

Captain Salman Agha asserts Pakistan can defeat any team, including India, if they execute their plans effectively, as shown in their 93-run victory over Oman. Stellar performances by players like Mohammad Haris highlight potential, despite batting challenges. Oman, while losing, showed promise in restricting Pakistan to 160 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-09-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 00:10 IST
Pakistan's Winning Strategy Hinges on Execution: Captain Salman Agha
Cricket
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a recent commendable performance, Pakistan's cricket team showcased their prowess with a 93-run victory over Oman in the Asia Cup. Captain Salman Agha believes that by sticking to their game plan, Pakistan can triumph over any team, including their arch-rivals, India.

Pakistan, opting to bat, set a target of 160 runs, driven largely by Mohammad Haris's exceptional innings of 66 off 43 balls. The bowling department equally delivered, dismissing Oman for a mere 67, owed much to standout performances by Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Agha highlights the need for batting improvements, while commending the bowling attack, especially the spinners. With strategic plans in place and an emphasis on aggression, as noted by Player-of-the-Match Haris, Pakistan aims for victory in their upcoming match against India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

 India
2
INS Aravali: A New Beacon of Maritime Power and Collaboration

INS Aravali: A New Beacon of Maritime Power and Collaboration

 India
3
Social Media Post Sparks Tension in Shahjahanpur

Social Media Post Sparks Tension in Shahjahanpur

 India
4
Western Allies Condemn Russia's Drone Activity in Poland

Western Allies Condemn Russia's Drone Activity in Poland

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025