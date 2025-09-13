Left Menu

England's Record-Breaking T20 Triumph at Old Trafford

England thrashed South Africa by 146 runs in the second Twenty20 international, amassing a record 304 for 2 at Old Trafford. Phil Salt stole the show with an unbeaten 141, setting new records for the team. South Africa struggled both with bat and ball, tying the T20 series 1-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 13-09-2025 03:04 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 03:04 IST
England's Record-Breaking T20 Triumph at Old Trafford
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's cricket team delivered a masterful performance against South Africa, clinching the second Twenty20 international by a hefty 146 runs at Old Trafford. The home side, powered by opener Phil Salt's blistering 141 from 60 balls, set a new record with a total of 304 for 2.

South Africa faltered from the outset, allowing England to dominate every aspect of the match. The visitors' struggle with both the bat and ball left them all out for 158 in just 16.1 overs, conceding the game and leveling the series at 1-1 ahead of Sunday's decider in Nottingham.

England's tactical brilliance was evident in their disciplined and varied bowling, countering the challenges of the pitch to cement their overwhelming victory. Captain Jos Buttler and Phil Salt led the early onslaught with a record powerplay, establishing an unassailable lead and writing cricket history at Old Trafford.

TRENDING

1
France on the Brink of Davis Cup Final 8 Glory

France on the Brink of Davis Cup Final 8 Glory

 United Kingdom
2
Mexico's E-Commerce Giants Under Scrutiny: Amazon and MercadoLibre

Mexico's E-Commerce Giants Under Scrutiny: Amazon and MercadoLibre

 Global
3
Trump Backs Monumental Rail Merger: Union Pacific’s $85 Billion Bid

Trump Backs Monumental Rail Merger: Union Pacific’s $85 Billion Bid

 Global
4
Brazil Faces US Sanctions Amid Bolsonaro Coup Conviction

Brazil Faces US Sanctions Amid Bolsonaro Coup Conviction

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025