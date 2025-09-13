England's Record-Breaking T20 Triumph at Old Trafford

England's cricket team delivered a masterful performance against South Africa, clinching the second Twenty20 international by a hefty 146 runs at Old Trafford. The home side, powered by opener Phil Salt's blistering 141 from 60 balls, set a new record with a total of 304 for 2.

South Africa faltered from the outset, allowing England to dominate every aspect of the match. The visitors' struggle with both the bat and ball left them all out for 158 in just 16.1 overs, conceding the game and leveling the series at 1-1 ahead of Sunday's decider in Nottingham.

England's tactical brilliance was evident in their disciplined and varied bowling, countering the challenges of the pitch to cement their overwhelming victory. Captain Jos Buttler and Phil Salt led the early onslaught with a record powerplay, establishing an unassailable lead and writing cricket history at Old Trafford.