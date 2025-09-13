Highlights from the Sports World: Fines, Investments, and Memorable Matches

In recent sports highlights, the NFL fined Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart for slapping Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce's facemask, impacting the team's financials in their victory over the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has faced scrutiny regarding an alleged investment in Aspiration and accusations of circumventing the NBA's salary cap. Despite ongoing controversies, Ballmer denies awareness and calls for a thorough investigation.

In MLB, the Cardinals' shortstop, Masyn Winn, is sidelined for the season due to a knee injury, and Aaron Judge celebrated a milestone by surpassing Joe DiMaggio on the Yankees' all-time home run list. Additionally, negotiations are underway to bring the Super Bowl to Las Vegas in 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)