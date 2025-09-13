Left Menu

Aaron Judge's Historic Home Run and Sports Milestones Roundup

This sports roundup features Aaron Judge reaching fourth place on the Yankees' all-time home run list, NFL fines for Chargers' Teair Tart, exit of Magdalena Frech from the Guadalajara Open, Steve Ballmer's investment allegations, and an NFL negotiation with Las Vegas for the 2029 Super Bowl.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 13:27 IST
Aaron Judge's monumental achievement saw him secure the fourth spot on the New York Yankees' all-time home run list with his 362nd career homer. Yankees fans celebrated the milestone during their victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Further in sports news, Los Angeles Chargers' DT Teair Tart faced fines for unsportsmanlike conduct during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, tennis witnessed an upset as defending champion Magdalena Frech exited the Guadalajara Open.

In basketball news, Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is under scrutiny again after being accused of offering investments outside NBA salary regulations, coinciding with NFL's move to host Super Bowl LXIII negotiations with Las Vegas.

