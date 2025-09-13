Bhubaneswar Set to Host Historic Asian Table Tennis Championship

As Bhubaneswar prepares to host the 28th ITTF-ATTU Asian Table Tennis Team Championships, 22 nations have confirmed their participation at the prestigious event. Scheduled for October 11 to 15 at Kalinga Stadium, more than 500 participants are expected, according to event organizers.

This championship marks Odisha's debut in hosting an Asian-level table tennis event, bringing the competition back to India after a lengthy 16-year hiatus. The Odisha State Table Tennis Association anticipates welcoming a mix of 450 players and support staff, as well as 70–80 officials from the Asian Table Tennis Union.

With powerful teams from China, Japan, and Korea set to compete, the championships promise high-quality matches. The event is seen as pivotal preparation for the 2026 World Team Championships in London, with 12 qualification slots available in each section for nations from Central, South-East, and West Asia.

