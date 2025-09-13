Left Menu

All Blacks Seek Redemption After Record Defeat

Scott Barrett calls on All Blacks to harness the 'discomfort' from their historic defeat against South Africa as motivation ahead of their Rugby Championship match against Australia. The team's leadership emphasizes accountability and strategic focus to reverse their misfortune.

In an effort to rebound from a historic defeat, New Zealand captain Scott Barrett has urged the All Blacks to harness the 'discomfort' of their 43-10 loss to South Africa. The team is set to regroup for their upcoming Rugby Championship clash against Australia at Eden Park.

Barrett, whose pack was outperformed, emphasized the team's use of this setback as motivation for the forthcoming Bledisloe Cup matches. He assured that the sting of defeat would serve as a catalyst to bounce back against the Wallabies.

Facing criticisms, coach Scott Robertson acknowledged the need for accountability and a focused approach to move forward. As pressure mounts, he stressed the team's collective responsibility to address and rectify the performance issues identified during their test series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

