IOC's Bid for Consensus on Protecting Female Sports Categories

International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry has announced her intention to foster consensus among sports organizations on the protection of female categories, emphasizing fairness in competition.

Under Coventry's leadership, the IOC has formed the 'Protection of the Female Category Working Group,' consisting of experts and international sports federations representatives, tasked with examining gender eligibility criteria. This initiative follows the IOC's 2021 guidelines aimed at including gender non-conforming athletes while ensuring fair play.

Despite ongoing debates, some sports have implemented bans on athletes who experienced male puberty from competing in female categories. This year, tests for the SRY gene have been introduced in sports like boxing and athletics, targeting DSD athletes. Coventry acknowledges that a universal solution may not exist due to varied implications across different sports.

