Left Menu

IOC's Bid for Consensus on Protecting Female Sports Categories

IOC President Kirsty Coventry is seeking a consensus on safeguarding the female category in sports, prioritizing fair competition. A new working group has been established to examine gender eligibility criteria, amidst ongoing debates surrounding the inclusion of gender non-conforming athletes in various sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:32 IST
IOC's Bid for Consensus on Protecting Female Sports Categories

International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry has announced her intention to foster consensus among sports organizations on the protection of female categories, emphasizing fairness in competition.

Under Coventry's leadership, the IOC has formed the 'Protection of the Female Category Working Group,' consisting of experts and international sports federations representatives, tasked with examining gender eligibility criteria. This initiative follows the IOC's 2021 guidelines aimed at including gender non-conforming athletes while ensuring fair play.

Despite ongoing debates, some sports have implemented bans on athletes who experienced male puberty from competing in female categories. This year, tests for the SRY gene have been introduced in sports like boxing and athletics, targeting DSD athletes. Coventry acknowledges that a universal solution may not exist due to varied implications across different sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hike's Journey Ends: Kavin Mittal Shifts Focus Beyond Real Money Gaming

Hike's Journey Ends: Kavin Mittal Shifts Focus Beyond Real Money Gaming

 India
2
USA Reclaims 4x400m Mixed Relay Glory at World Championships

USA Reclaims 4x400m Mixed Relay Glory at World Championships

 Global
3
AIIMS Delhi Boosts Surgical Training with Advanced Robotic Technology

AIIMS Delhi Boosts Surgical Training with Advanced Robotic Technology

 India
4
Diplomatic Desserts: A Sweet Start for Trump's Vatican Ambassador

Diplomatic Desserts: A Sweet Start for Trump's Vatican Ambassador

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025