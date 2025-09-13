Left Menu

India's Women's Hockey Team Marches to Asia Cup Final

The Indian women's hockey team qualified for the Asia Cup final after a 1-1 draw with Japan, aided by China's win over Korea. India will face China in the final for a spot in next year's World Cup. China topped the Super 4s, while India finished second.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hangzhou | Updated: 13-09-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 18:29 IST
The Indian women's hockey team has secured their place in the Asia Cup final despite a 1-1 draw with Japan. The team's advancement came as China defeated Korea 1-0 in the Super 4 stage match held on Saturday. This victory set the stage for India to compete against China in the summit clash on Sunday.

The game against Japan witnessed India taking an early lead. Beauty Dung Dung scored a field goal in the seventh minute, placing India ahead. Nonetheless, Japan retaliated with an equalizing goal by Kobayakawa Shiho just two minutes before the final hooter, resulting in a draw.

India's fate depended on the outcome of the China-Korea match. China's victory, by preventing Korea from scoring the needed two-goal margin, ensured India's progression to the final. The team's performance was notable, finishing second in the Super 4s table, securing four points from one win, a draw, and a loss.

