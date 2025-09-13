Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown at the World Championships: Lyles and Thompson Set the Track Ablaze

Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson clocked identical times of 9.95 seconds in the qualifying rounds of the 100 metres at the world championships. Lyles's sharp start indicates he's in prime form to retain his title after a delayed season start due to injury. The finals promise intense competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 18:33 IST
In a thrilling display of speed and precision, Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson both clocked 9.95 seconds during the first round of the 100 metres at the world championships, echoing their close finish in last year's Olympic final. The two athletes showcased their form in separate heats.

Noah Lyles, after grappling with an ankle injury, is remarkably in shape and determined to keep his world title. Lyles, known for his strong finishes, commented on the supportive Tokyo atmosphere which he credits for boosting his performance. Meanwhile, Kishane Thompson aims to return Jamaica to prominence in sprinting, eyeing the top spot vacated by Usain Bolt in 2015.

Other notable performances included Oblique Seville's recovery in his heat and Gift Leotela's personal best of 9.87 seconds. As the event progresses to the semi-finals and finals, anticipation grows for a fierce battle on the track. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Clare Fallon)

(With inputs from agencies.)

