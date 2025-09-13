Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur's Confident Charge: India Aims to Conquer Australia

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur expresses confidence in her team's readiness to challenge Australia in the upcoming ODIs, highlighting improvements in fielding and fitness. Despite missing Shafali Verma, Kaur emphasizes belief in the team's ability, with rising player Pratika Rawal stepping in to bolster India's chances.

Updated: 13-09-2025 18:58 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur

India's cricket team, under the leadership of captain Harmanpreet Kaur, is gearing up with renewed vigor to take on Australia in the upcoming ODI series.

The Indian team has shown significant improvements in fielding and fitness, strengthening their chances on the world stage. As preparations advance for the eight-team ODI World Cup, Kaur stresses their capability to compete against global giants like Australia.

Despite the absence of star opener Shafali Verma, Kaur places her trust in Pratika Rawal. Rawal's promising performances and the team's cohesive spirit signal a new era of Indian cricket, with ambitions set on overcoming the Australians in the upcoming series.

