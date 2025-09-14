Left Menu

UAE Seeks Redemption Against Oman in Asia Cup Encounter

The United Arab Emirates aim to rebound against Oman in their Asia Cup meeting. After struggling against India, they face debutants Oman who were similarly overpowered by Pakistan. UAE, led by Captain Muhammad Waseem, will leverage past experiences and key players to capture their first tournament points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 14-09-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 11:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Arab Emirates aim to bounce back from a crushing defeat against India as they face newcomer Oman in a crucial Group A encounter at the Asia Cup this Monday. Their previous attempt saw them collapsing for a mere 57 runs, exposing the gap between associate nations and the tournament's favorites.

Coach Lalchand Rajput expressed that his squad was staggered by India's impressive bowling lineup, which outclassed them thoroughly. Against Oman, however, UAE expects a more evenly matched competition. UAE secured their tournament spot by winning the ACC Men's Premier Cup and displayed sporadic brilliance in a recent triseries encounter.

Key players include Captain Muhammad Waseem and left-arm spinner Haider Ali, while on the Omani side, Shah Faisal and Aamir Kaleem stood out against Pakistan. Oman team, led by Jatinder Singh, is hopeful of making a significant impact as they juggle cricket with everyday jobs, underlining their determination to perform better.

