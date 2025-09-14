Al-Ahli Kicks Off Title Defense with Strengthened Squad in Asian Champions League
Saudi club Al-Ahli embarks on defending their Asian Champions League title, boosted by coach Matthias Jaissle's extended contract. Facing Uzbekistan's Nasaf, the team carries the momentum from their previous season's victory. Al-Ahli is among three Saudi clubs striving for league success as the competition employs a Swiss format.
Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ahli begin their Asian Champions League defense against Uzbekistan's Nasaf this Monday. The team enters with renewed confidence, following coach Matthias Jaissle's contract extension.
Al-Ahli is keen to harness the momentum from their triumph over Kawasaki Frontale in May, leveraging both confidence and expectations as noted by Jaissle.
Joining Al-Ahli are local rivals Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, in the 24-team competition, which adopts a Swiss format. Matches continue through February, with finals in Saudi Arabia by April.
