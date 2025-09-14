Belgium Blocks Australia's Davis Cup Comeback

Belgium thwarted Australia's comeback bid in the Davis Cup as Raphael Collignon overcame Aleksandar Vukic in a decisive fifth match in Sydney. The victory ensured Belgium's spot in the November Final 8, dashing Australian hopes after a spirited effort.

Alex de Minaur, fresh from a U.S. Open quarter-final run, clinched a crucial win against Zizou Bergs, leveling the second-round tie. However, Collignon, having defeated de Minaur earlier, triumphed over Vukic in a hard-fought three-set battle.

Belgium joins Argentina, Austria, France, Germany, Czech Republic, and Italy in the elite eight, with Denmark on the verge of becoming the eighth qualifier. The finals are slated for Bologna, Italy, from November 18 to 23.