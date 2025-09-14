Left Menu

Belgium Blocks Australia's Davis Cup Comeback

Despite Australia's comeback attempt, Belgium secured a 3-2 victory in Sydney, reaching the Davis Cup Final 8. After initial losses, Alex de Minaur's win gave Australia hope, but Raphael Collignon's victory over Aleksandar Vukic sealed Belgium's advancement. Denmark is also close to qualifying for the finals in Bologna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Belgium thwarted Australia's comeback bid in the Davis Cup as Raphael Collignon overcame Aleksandar Vukic in a decisive fifth match in Sydney. The victory ensured Belgium's spot in the November Final 8, dashing Australian hopes after a spirited effort.

Alex de Minaur, fresh from a U.S. Open quarter-final run, clinched a crucial win against Zizou Bergs, leveling the second-round tie. However, Collignon, having defeated de Minaur earlier, triumphed over Vukic in a hard-fought three-set battle.

Belgium joins Argentina, Austria, France, Germany, Czech Republic, and Italy in the elite eight, with Denmark on the verge of becoming the eighth qualifier. The finals are slated for Bologna, Italy, from November 18 to 23.

