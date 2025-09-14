Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Controversial India-Pakistan Cricket Match

Women workers from AAP protested the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match, calling for a boycott due to recent military tensions. The match in Dubai is the first since India launched strikes following a terror attack. Opposition parties, including AAP, criticized the Central government for allowing the match.

Updated: 14-09-2025 17:08 IST
On Sunday, women workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest against the Asia Cup cricket match between traditional rivals India and Pakistan, calling for a boycott over ongoing tensions. The contentious match in Dubai is the first face-off since military conflicts escalated in May.

The outcry follows India's strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territories after a brutal attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people in April. Opposition parties, led by AAP, have denounced the BJP-led Central government, arguing that the match disrespects the victims of the terror incident and the sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal expressed on X that playing a match with Pakistan constitutes treason, echoing the sentiments of many. Senior leader Manish Sisodia critiqued Prime Minister Modi's stance against dialogue and terrorism. Meanwhile, Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj reminded that BJP, when in opposition, consistently called for cricket boycotts with Pakistan. His comments came after an online meeting urging party MPs to abstain from engaging with the match.

