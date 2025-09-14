Atiqa Mir: Breaking Barriers in UAE Karting

Indian racing sensation Atiqa Mir has made history in UAE karting by becoming the first female to win a race in the Minimax category. At only 10 years old, Mir outpaced a competitive field of 14 drivers, including experienced European champions, to claim a commanding victory from pole position.

The landmark achievement took place at the DAMC Championship opener at the Dubai Kartdrome, where Mir's performance redefined possibilities for women in motorsport. Recognised for her talent earlier this year, she was signed by Formula 1 for its F1 Academy DYD program, making her the first Indian to join the initiative.

Heading to Slovakia for her next challenge, Mir hails from a lineage of racers and is inspired by F1 world champion Max Verstappen. Her ultimate dream is to escalate to the highest echelons of motorsport.

