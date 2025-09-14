Indian Boxers Shine on World Stage with Historic Wins

Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda have secured their places in Indian boxing history, winning World Championship titles in an impressive campaign on foreign grounds.

In a gripping 57kg clash, Jaismine outperformed Paris Olympics silver medallist Julia Szeremeta of Poland, with a decisive 4-1 judges' decision, marking a golden moment for her.

Minakshi too excelled, defeating Kazakhstan's Nazym Kyzaibay in the 48kg final, avenging her World Cup loss. Nupur Sheoran and Pooja Rani also contributed to the unprecedented overseas success with silver and bronze, culminating in India's best-ever medal haul.

(With inputs from agencies.)