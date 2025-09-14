Tragic End: Nepali Youth Dies During Gurkha Recruitment Training
A young Nepali, Govind Kumal, aspiring to join the Odisha Special Armed Police Gurkha sepoy unit, died from a suspected cardiac arrest during training in Jharsuguda. About 3,000 Nepali aspirants gathered for the recruitment test. The incident has saddened the community and highlighted the rigorous selection process.
A Nepali youth, Govind Kumal, tragically passed away during a physical training session for the Gurkha sepoy recruitment drive held by Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) in Jharsuguda. Authorities suspect a cardiac arrest as the cause.
Kumal was among approximately 3,000 aspirants from Nepal present for the test, which aims to recruit 135 Gurkha sepoys. The incident occurred during a morning practice session at the police parade ground, where Kumal collapsed suddenly.
Despite immediate medical attention, he was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital. This unfortunate event has sent shockwaves through the Nepali community, casting a pall over the recruitment process intended to bolster the OSAP ranks.