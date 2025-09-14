Left Menu

Ahmedabad: India's Future Sports Capital

Union Minister Amit Shah announced plans to transform Ahmedabad into India's 'sports capital' with facilities like the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium and the under-construction Sardar Patel Sports Complex. Shah emphasized the goal of hosting major international events and enhancing sports infrastructure, aiming for India's global sporting prominence by 2047.

Union Minister Amit Shah has outlined an ambitious vision for Ahmedabad, aiming to designate it as the 'sports capital' of India. This comes as the city boasts state-of-the-art facilities like the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium and the ongoing development of the Sardar Patel Sports Complex.

Shah expressed high expectations to host 13 international sports events by 2036, including the potential hosting of the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and the Olympics in 2036. He also inaugurated the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, posited as the most advanced sports arena in the nation.

The Union government's increased investment in sports infrastructure and a robust new sports policy reflect its commitment to enhancing India's global athletic presence, aiming for excellence by 2047 in alignment with Prime Minister Modi's broader vision.

